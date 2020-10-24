Are you above 18 years old? Apply soon for this government job; You will get good salary

The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has invited applications for several posts. These recruitments are taking place on the vacant posts of Junior Overmen. Those candidates, who are willing to apply for these posts, should know that the process of application has started from October 12, 2020.

Complete information related to the job on these posts like essential qualifications, selection process, how to apply, details are given below.

Important Dates:

Online application submission date: October 12, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: November 11, 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy: November 21, 2020

Post Details:

Name of the posts: Junior Overman

Total Posts: 75

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates to apply is 18 years and maximum age is 30 years.

Educational Qualification: For more information related to the educational qualification, candidates can see it by clicking on the link for further notification.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply online through the website http://www.centralcoalfields.in/. After that take a print out of the application form and send it to the given address before the last date. Candidates read the full advertisement for more details.

Application fee: For General, OBC and EWS candidates – Rs 200. However, candidates of other category will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.

