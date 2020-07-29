Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Archana Soreng from Odisha’s Sundergarh district who has been selected as one amongst seven members of Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change established by the Secretary-General of United Nations as a part of UN Youth Strategy.

The Chief Minister said, “Glad to see our young leaders taking lead roles in combating climate crisis. Wish her the best”.

Congratulate Odisha’s @SorengArchana on being chosen in UN Secretary-General’s youth advisory group on climate change. Glad to see our young leaders taking lead roles in combating climate crisis. Wish her best. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 29, 2020

Archana Soreng joins six other young climate leaders from around the world who have been named by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to his new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Soreng is “experienced in advocacy and research, and she is working to document, preserve, and promote traditional knowledge and cultural practices of indigenous communities,” the UN said in a statement on Monday.

“Our ancestors have been protecting the forest and nature over the ages through their traditional knowledge and practices. Now it is on us to be the front runners in combating the climate crisis,” said Soreng, who has studied regulatory governance from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai and is the former TISS Students Union President.

The young activists, aged between 18 and 28 years, will advise the UN chief regularly on accelerating global action and ambition to tackle the worsening climate crisis.

“We are in a climate emergency. We do not have the luxury of time,” Guterres said in a video announcing the establishment of the advisory group.

“We need urgent action now – to recover better from COVID-19, to confront injustice and inequality and address climate disruption,” he said.

Archana Soreng belongs to Khadia Tribe and hails from Sundargarh District of Odisha. She has pursued B.A (Hons) in Political Science from Patna Women’s College, She has done her Masters of Arts in Regulatory Governance from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. She is currently working as Research Officer in Vasundhara, Odisha.

Soreng is the former National Convenor of Tribal Commission at Adivasi Yuva Chetna Manch, All India Catholic University Federation (AICUF).

Her writings have been published in the National and International Youth websites.