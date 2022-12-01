Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu Chand bail plea rejected

Bhubaneswar: Another blow for the Nags, Bhubaneswar ADJ-2 court rejected bail plea of Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu Chand in connection with the honey trap case involving Archana’s aide Sradhanjali.

Yesterday, the JMFC Court-3 in Bhubaneswar had rejected the bail applications of Archana in blackmailing case filed by Odia film producer Akshay Parija.

Earlier, today Archana Nag has moved to the District Sessions Judge court after her bail got rejected by the JMFC-3 court yesterday.

Both Archana and Jagabandhu were arrested for allegedly extorting money from several influential people by luring and blackmailing them with intimate videos and photographs. They are now lodged at Jharpada jail.

