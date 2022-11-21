Archana Nag’s blackmailing case: ED gets another 3-day remand of Khageswar Patra

State
By Subadh Nayak
remand of khageswar patra

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been permitted to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s business partner Khageswar Patra on another 3-day remand for further interrogation.

Alleging that he had not cooperated during interrogation, the investigating agency had prayed before the Khordha District Court to take Khageswar on another five day remand. However, the court granted a three-day remand period.

After he was arrested on November 12 following hours of interrogation, the Enforcement Directorate had taken him on a 10-day remand. The ED had reportedly pleaded before the court to take him on a 15-day remand, but the court granted it to take him on a 10-day remand to question him over the monetary transaction of Archana Nag.

