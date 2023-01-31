Archana Nag to sit for Integrated Law Exam today

Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag will appear for law exam today. She will appear for the 4th year 7th semester examination in Capital Law College.

The JMFC Court has issued instructions to the jail authorities. According to the jail manual, the court has ordered the trial. Archana’s lawyer Debashis Mohapatra informed about the above details.

Archana’s lawyer had approached the court on January 20 to get permission to allow her to appear the exam. After getting permission, she will write the exam as per the jail manual.

Archana Nag, who is in Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar for the charges of honey trap and blackmail, is a fourth-year student in Capital Law College, her lawyer Debasish Mohapatra has informed.

She will fill the form for the exam today with the fine date. It has been reported that she will get complete co-operation from the jail. Meanwhile, it has come to light that she had hidden some proof of her crime outside the state. ED is now preparing to uncover these proofs as well.

Apart from that Lulu, a businessman from Nayagarh will also be issued a notice by ED. On the other hand, Archana’s co-conspirator Shradhanjali Behera appeared in the ED on January 24, 2023.