Archana Nag to sit for Integrated Law Exam, lawyer approaches court

Bhubaneswar: Sensational honey trap queen Archana Nag will sit for the Integrated Law Exam, reports have said. Archana’s lawyer has approached the court to get permission to allow her to appear the exam. After getting permission, she will write the exam as per the jail manual.

Archana Nag, who is in Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar for the charges of honey trap and blackmail, is a fourth-year student in Capital Law College, her lawyer Debasish Mohapatra has informed.

She will fill the form for the exam today with the fine date. It has been reported that she will get complete co-operation from the jail.

Meanwhile, it has come to light that she had hidden some proof of her crime outside the state. ED is now preparing to uncover these proofs as well.

Apart from that, Lulu, a businessman from Nayagarh will also be issued a notice by ED.

On the other hand, Archana’s co-conspirator Shradhanjali Behera will appear in the ED on January 24, reports have stated.