Archana Nag sextortion racket: ED attaches bungalow worth 3.64cr

Bhubaneswar: Enforcement Directorate has attached a luxurious House of the prime accused Archana Nag worth Rs. 3.64 Crore in connection with ongoing Money Laundering investigation into the high-profile sextortion racket being run in and around the city of Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, the ED has seized two high end vehicles worth Rs 56.5 Lakhs u/s 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

ED had recorded an ECIR for taking up investigation under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA, 2002) against the lady blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, Shradhanjali Behera, and Khageswar Patra on the basis of two separate FIRs registered by Bhubaneshwar Police.

Contents of both these FIRs revealed that the lady blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, with the assistance of one Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra have generated properties worth Crores of rupees.

The money has been obtained through extortion by way of honey-trapping high profile and rich people and secretly making their videos and threatening and blackmailing them for lodging false police cases against them and making viral their videos in social media.

Further investigation in this case is under progress.