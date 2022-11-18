Archana Nag Money Laundering Case: ED to issue notice persons linked

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will soon issue a notice to those involved in lady blackmailer’s illegal property worth Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, ED has all information regarding the money laundering and will soon interrogate leaders, builders, businessmen, hotel owners.

On November 13, the official agency submitted a report on Archana Nag’s illegal property to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in New-Delhi. It has also questioned Archana’s father at the regional headquarters in Bhubaneswar.