Archana Nag husband arrested by ED, details here

Bhubaneswar: Archana Nag husband was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday afternoon said reliable report.

Jagabandhu Chand, the husband of the much talked about lady blackmailer Archana Nag has been arrested by the ED on charges of a money laundering case.

It is further worth mentioning that Chand will be taken on remand again. Further updates awaited.

The ED had reportedly on December 19 prayed before the Khurda District and Sessions Judge Court to take Archana Nag on a 7-day remand and her husband Jagabandhu on a 15-day remand to question them further in the money laundering case filed against them.

However, the court permitted the agency to take Archana Nag on 6-day remand and Jagabandhu Chand on a 9-day remand.

The investigating agency will take Archana on remand from today and it will take Chand on remand from December 14. The ED officials later interrogated Archana and Jagabandhu face to face.

It is noteworthy that the ED arrested Archana Nag under Section 11 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. She was arrested following the completion of her seven-day remand period.