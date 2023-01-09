Archana Nag honeytrap case: ED to submit 1300 page Charge Sheet today

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) will submit the primary Charge Sheet containing 1300 pages against lady blackmailer Archana Nag in the Khurdha District and Sessions’ Judge Court.

ED will also submit Charge Sheet against Archana’s husband Jagabandhu Chand and associate Khageswar Patra.

The evidence received so far has been appended to the charge sheet. ED has named Archana as the main accused in the charge sheet. Archana was blackmailing many big names using Shradhanjali. She was the one who had created plans for honeytraps, sextortion and blackmail. Khageswar and Jagbandhu were cooperating in this. There will be more than 15 witnesses in the Archana case.

All those who appeared in the ED office and have been interrogated in the past days will be presented as witnesses. ED made their audio and video recordings as per the PMLA section 50. They have been made aware that they have been mentioned in the charge sheet.

Multiple video clips and phone call recordings along with other evidence and documents are also mentioned in the chargesheet. Similarly, the receipts of buying luxury cars, valuables and the passbook details of those with whom money was transacted have been included in the charge sheet.

Archana Nag was first arrested in blackmailing and honeytrap case. Later, Khageswar and her husband Jagbandhu Chand were arrested. ED has also obtained important information during the interrogation of Shradhanjali.