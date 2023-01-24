Archana Nag case: Shradhanjali to appear in Court today!

Bhubaneswar: The close aide and associate in the Archana Nag case Shradhanjali, may appear in court today that is on Tuesday in the Archana Nag case.

It is worth mentioning that, she has been found guilty in the charge sheet in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED chargesheet names Shradhanjali as the fourth accused. Shradhanjali was summoned to appear on January 24.

Archana, Khageshwar and Jagbandhu may appear in video conferencing. On the other hand, the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) will give its report on the mobile status of the three.

These three mobiles contain the entire history of Archana’s Honey Trap case.