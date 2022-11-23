Archana Nag Case: Shraddhanjali Behera appears before ED today

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) had issued a notice earlier to Shraddhanjali to appear in the ED office today for Archana Nag money laundering and blackmailing case. Shaddhanjali filed a complaint against Archana Nag at Khandagiri Police Station.

As per the reports, Odia film producer Akshay Parija who appeared before ED yesterday is likely to appear once again today. The Enforcement Directorate will interrogate both Akshay Parija and Shraddhanjali together.

Akshay Parija earlier filed a complaint against Archana and Shraddhanjali. Also, Shraddhanjali filed a complaint against Archana Nag in the police station.

ED will likely to interrogate Shraddhanjali Behera about all the necessary details regarding Archana Nag case and her involvement im the blackmailing case.

Earlier, businessman Amiya Kant Das appeared before ED and gave many important information regarding Archana Nag. He even said that he gave a handsome amount of cash to Archana.

It is to be noted that, ED had registered a case against Archana, her associate Shradhanjali Behera, Jagabandhu and Khageswar on November 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).