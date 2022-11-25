Archana Nag Case: Shraddhanjali Behera appears before ED again

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate has called Shraddhanjali Behera, associate of Archana Nag to ED office again for interrogation. Shraddhanjali had appeared before ED on November 23 for the first.

The Enforcement Directorate had interrogated Shraddhanjali for fifteen hours on Archana Nag money laundering and blackmailing case. Shraddhanjali has appeared in ED office today for the second time.

On November 23, the ED interrogated Odia film producer Akshay Parija and Shraddhanjali together for twelve hours.

According to reports, many important information has been given to ED by Shraddhanjali. All the individuals who are linked in Archana Nag money laundering and blackmailing case will be interrogated by ED and a notice has been sent to almost fifteen persons.

According to information, ED will take Archana on remand and is likely to be interrogated face to face with Shraddhanjali.