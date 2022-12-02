Archana Nag Case: Property dealer Prabhat Ranjan Pati appears before ED

Bhubaneswar: Property dealer Prabhat Ranjan Pati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in connection with Archana Nag Case.

The property dealer was summoned by the ED in connection with the sale of a piece of land to Archana Nag and her close aide Khageswar Patra.

Sources say, the lady blackmailer Archana Nag and Khageswar Patra had purchased a land in Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar.

In the morning, Odia film producer Pramod Swain had appeared before ED again for interrogation in connection with the Archana Nag sextortion case.

