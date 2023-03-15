Archana Nag case: Orissa HC grants bail to husband

Bhubaneswar: In the lady blackmailer Archana Nag case, the Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to her husband on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu Chand had also been charged on several charges of money laundering.

