Archana Nag case: Orissa HC grants bail to husband

In the lady blackmailer Archana Nag case, the Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to her husband on Wednesday.

State
Bhubaneswar: In the lady blackmailer Archana Nag case, the Orissa High Court has granted conditional bail to her husband on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu Chand had also been charged on several charges of money laundering.

The husband of Archana Nag had been arrested in connection with a complaint filed at Khandagiri police station.

Archana Nag husband was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22, 2022 on Friday afternoon said reliable report.

Jagabandhu Chand, the husband of the much talked about lady blackmailer Archana Nag has been arrested by the ED on charges of a money laundering case.

