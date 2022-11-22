Archana Nag case: Odia film producer Akshay Parija to appear before ED today

Bhubaneswar: Odia producer Akshay Parija is to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Archana Nag case.

ED has already prepared a list of questions for Parija to establish how he was acquainted with Archana Nag and other details regarding the case.

Parija had registered a blackmailing case against Archana Nag in Nayapalli police station.

The ED had earlier conducted simultaneous raids in as many as eight properties, associated with the lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

ED had registered a case against Archana, her associate Shradhanjali Behera, Jagabandhu and Khageswar on November 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They will be questioned face to face at once by the ED.

15 people who are linked with the case have been issued notice. Subsequently, bank statements and monetary transactions in this connection will be verified. They will all present themselves phase by phase in ED before 27th November.