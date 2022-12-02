Archana Nag Case: Land-owner likely to appear before ED today

Bhubaneswar: The land-owner is likely to appear before ED today. The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the land-owner to appear in ED office in Archana Nag money laundering and blackmailing case.

The ED will interrogate the land-owner regarding various topics like how did Archana and Khageswar purchased the land. As per sources, if they had paid cash or cheque and how much price the land was purchase, such questions are likely to asked by ED.

According to reports, Odia film producer Pramod Swain will be interrogated by the ED once again. Hotelier Shiba Prasad has given some important information to the ED about Archana and Shraddhanjali.

As report says, Pramod had paid huge amount to Archana Nag for which ED will once again interrogate Pramod Swain to collect more information.