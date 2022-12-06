Archana Nag Case: Architect Ranjit Behera appears before ED

Bhubaneswar: The architect who constructed the palatial bungalow of lady blackmailer Archana Nag has appeared before the ED on Tuesday.

The architect has been identified as Ranjit Behera he is said to have designed the much talked about house of Archana Nag.

The ED shall question the architect on various matters relating to the finances and the blackmailing aspect of Archana Nag.

It is worth mentioning that, the lady black mailer shall also be taken into ED remand for a seven day period.

On the other hand, the Commissionerate Police arrested Archana Nag on October 6 on charges of extortion and honey trapping. Her husband and aide Jagabandhu Chand, had involvement in the case and was arrested on October 22 by the Commissionerate Police.

The luxurious cars and bikes owned by the duo have also been seized by the police, said reliable reports.

It is noteworthy that, the court has directed the investigating agency to produce her before it on December 13.