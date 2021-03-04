Bhubaneswar: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Government of Odisha and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel today for setting up a 12 Million ton integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district.

The estimated investment for the plant is said to be around Rs 50,000 crore.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and steel tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal were present during the signing of the MoU at New Convention Centre in the Lokaseva Bhavan.

Mittal met CM Naveen at his residence, Naveen Niwas earlier in the day and discussed his company ArcelorMittal’s projects in the state, said sources.