Arcelor-Mittal Nippon Steel to setup a state-of-the-art Gymnastics Centre in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: During his 7 days visit to Japan Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik today hosted a roundtable discussion in Kyoto with a focus on opportunities for collaboration between Japan and Odisha in Tourism and Sports.

During the event, among others, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Government of Odisha and Arcelor-Mittal Nippon Steel for the development of a state-of-the-art Gymnastics Centre in Odisha and for collaboration between AM/NS and the Government of Odisha, to further promote sports in the state.