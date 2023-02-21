APSI elects Prof KK Samantray as its President

Bhubaneswar: Eminent ENT surgeon Prof Kabikanta Samantray, Head of the Department of ENT (Otorhinolaryngology) at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, (KIMS-Bhubaneswar) has been elected as the President, Association of Phono Surgeons of India (APSI) at the 18th PhonoCon at Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum).

Prof KK Samantray will be in charge from 2023 for the next three years. Before this, he had served APSI in several other capacities in the past.

The first Odia to get this coveted position, Prof Samantray is a well-known ENT surgeon (Otorhinolaryngologist) of the State, who is one of the founding members of the department at KIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Trained under renowned Otorhinolaryngologists of the world, he is currently heading the team and also working as Additional Medical Superintendent at the hospital with many research publications to his credit.

It can be mentioned here that Prof Khageswar Rout, Professor of ENT at KIMS, Bhubaneswar, was also elected as an Executive Member to the association at the 18th PhonoCon.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS congratulates both professors for their success.

The APSI is a professional body of ENT surgeons, with special expertise in voice disorders and their management. It provides a common platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas among ENT surgeons and Speech-Language Pathologists.

APSI also promotes public awareness of various voice disorders and care for the professional voice. The association was formed in November 2003 during the phono surgery workshop held in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. APSI is officially recognized by World Voice Consortium since 2010 and has got more than 500 members from across the nation.