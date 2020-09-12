Apply soon for this Odisha government jobs; check details

If you are looking for a government job amid the ongoing corona crisis in Odisha, then there is an opportunity for you as the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued notification to fill up 104 vacancy posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can take part in the recruitment drive by applying on or before September 25, 2020.

Details of the vacancies:

Name and number of post

Sub Inspector of Police: 47 posts

Station Officer (Fire Service): 13 posts

Assistant Jailor: 44 posts

Salary:

Consolidated Pay: Rs 16880 per month for 1st year

Examination Fee:

Candidates who belong to the General/OBC category have to pay Rs 200 while the SC and ST category candidates can apply for free of cost.

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should be have a Graduate degree (Bachelor’s Degree) in any discipline from a recognized University and those who are applying for Station Officer (Fire Service) must be a Science or Engineering Graduate.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected based on their performance in both written examination and viva voce cum psychological test.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online through OSSC official website @ www.ossc.gov.in before 11.55 PM on October 25.

Candidates can Click Here for official notification.

Candidates can Click Here to apply online.