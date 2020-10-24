Apply Soon For This Government Job Soon; Check Details

Apply Soon For This Government Job Soon; Check Details

Applications have been withdrawn for appointment to many posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS New Delhi). These recruitments are going to be held in many positions including Veterinary Officer, Senior Chemist, Welfare Officer, Dietician, Receptionist, Store Keeper.

The eligible candidates, who want to apply, should know that the process of application has started from October 21, 2020. Before registering, the candidates must read the official website or the notification given in this news. See the next slide for information related to this job.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: October 21, 2020

Last date for submission of online application form: November 19, 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: November 19, 2020

Post Details:

Various vacancies including Veterinary Officer, Senior Chemist, Welfare Officer, Dietician, Receptionist, Store Keeper. Number of posts

Total posts: 214

Age Limit: The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed according to the posts of 25 and 30 years.

Educational Qualification: For information related to the candidates educational qualification, click on the link for notification. It has been set differently according to this provision.

How to apply: Candidates can apply online through this official website https://www.aiimsexams.org/. Keep in mind that in case of any error while registering, the application will be canceled. After registration, keep a printout of the application form safe for further processing.

Selection Process: Candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of CBT i.e. Computer Based Test.

Application fee: For General and OBC candidates – Rs 1500 For SC, ST and EWS – Rs 1200 PwDs will not have to pay any kind of application fee.

