Apply Soon For SBI PO 2020! This Is How You Can Prepare For Exam From Free YouTube Batch

Apply Soon For SBI PO 2020! This Is How You Can Prepare For Exam From Free YouTube Batch

If you are dreaming of getting a job in the country’s largest bank State Bank of India, then get ready. The application process is going on for 2000 PO posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting sbi.co.in before December 4, 2020. Its prelims exam will be conducted between December 31 to January 5.

If you have not applied for SBI PO so far then apply soon as the online application for the same is ending on December 4.

Official website

Official notification

Online application link

Get guidance from expert teachers:

SBI PO exam is conducted on a large scale. Every time millions of students are applying for this exam. You need a better guidance from the beginning to make sure you prepare for this exam. Keeping these competitions in mind, Safalta.com has brought a free YouTube batch. This free course will be for 6 days, in which expert teachers of every subject will guide you for better preparation for the exam.

This 6-day course is absolutely free for you. Here you will get a 1-hour live session daily. During this period, English, Reasoning, and Mathematics will be 2-2 classes in all three subjects.

In this free YouTube batch organized by Safalta.com, you will find expert teachers. Bhagwati Prasad will join for the math section here. He has over 20 years of experience in teaching mathematics.

In this free batch, another expert namely Adhik Pathak will guide you for the Reasoning section. He has been teaching reasoning subjects for more than 10 years.

Likewise, one Santosh Tiwari will help you to prepare for the English section. Santosh has been teaching English subjects for more than 20 years. Their experience will prove to be very important for your preparation. This batch is starting from 30 November.

You can register for this batch by visiting https://forms.gle/9bhygHzvPpca7zWN8 today. Visit safalta.com today for complete information related to the course. Also, visit https://bit.ly/3q5mZea for practice sessions.

(Source: amarujala.com)