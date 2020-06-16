Apply online for 817 government jobs from June 17; check details
The Odisha government has invited application to fill up as many as 817 vacant posts. Candidates who have passed the graduation, post-graduation or diploma in the required field can apply for these posts from 17 June.
Here are the details:
Number of post: 817
- Project Assistant – 254 Posts
- Block Livelihood Coordinator – 294 Posts
- Block Project Manager – 161 Posts
- District Project Manager – 7 Posts
- Project Manager – 36 Posts
- Project Executive – 62 Posts
- Deputy Chief Executive Officer – 3 Posts
Beginning of submission of application: 17 June 2020
Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2020
How to apply: Interested and candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at olm.nic.in on or before 7 July 2020. The selected candidates will be appointed for a contract period of one year.
Candidates can click here to get more details like eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection procedure and exam scheme.
Official Website: http://olm.nic.in/