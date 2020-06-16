The Odisha government has invited application to fill up as many as 817 vacant posts. Candidates who have passed the graduation, post-graduation or diploma in the required field can apply for these posts from 17 June.

Here are the details:

Number of post: 817

Project Assistant – 254 Posts

Block Livelihood Coordinator – 294 Posts

Block Project Manager – 161 Posts

District Project Manager – 7 Posts

Project Manager – 36 Posts

Project Executive – 62 Posts

Deputy Chief Executive Officer – 3 Posts

Beginning of submission of application: 17 June 2020

Last date for submission of application: 7 July 2020

How to apply: Interested and candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at olm.nic.in on or before 7 July 2020. The selected candidates will be appointed for a contract period of one year.

Candidates can click here to get more details like eligibility criteria, educational qualification, selection procedure and exam scheme.

Official Website: http://olm.nic.in/