Apply For This Qualification, You Will Get Salary Up To Rs 97000

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited application for recruitment for several posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this job by December 4, 2020. Advertisement related to this, notification link is given below.

Job Details

Last date for submission of application form: December 4, 2020

Name of posts: Junior Engineer-II (Civil)

Number of posts: 52

Pay Scale: Rs 27500 – 97350 / – (Per Month)

Age limit: Maximum age was set at 28 years for the candidate.

Educational Qualification: For applying to the posts, the candidate must have a diploma in civil engineering.

How to apply: Interested candidates can send application form and all related documents to HR Department, NCRTC, 7/6 Siri Fort Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi-110049 on or before December 4, 2020.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any application fee to apply for this job.

Official website

Official notification and application form link