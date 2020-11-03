Government jobs for more than 10,000 posts; Apply immediately, just one day left

Apply For These Two Government Jobs This Month, More Than 16 Thousand Vacancies Available

By KalingaTV Bureau

If you are looking for jobs, then we are telling you about two jobs, where you can apply this month. These jobs are for Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle and Uttar Pradesh TGT and PGT. There are about 16 thousand vacancies in these jobs, for which candidates can apply according to their qualifications.

Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has recruited many posts. These recruitments have been taken out to fill the vacant posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The online application process will end on November 6. In such a situation, the candidate should apply online till the last date. There have been vacancies in 634 posts.

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of merit list.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to download the notification.

Click here to apply online.

Likewise, if you are looking for the job of a teacher then also here is a good news for you as the Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications for recruitment to thousands of posts of TGT and PGT (School Teachers).

The application process will be completed by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board to fill the vacant posts of teachers in the government schools of the state.

There are a total of 15,508 vacancies, of which 12,913 posts of Trend Graduate Teacher (TGT) and 2,595 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

The applicant should note that the can apply for these jobs on or before November 27. Three vital links are given here:

Click here for the official website.

Click here to download the notification.

Click here to apply online.

