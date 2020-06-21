Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, thousands of people including some educated people have reportedly become jobless. However, if they are interested to do jobs in the teaching line can apply for several Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.

Varanasi-based Vasanta College for Women has invited applications for the Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.

Here are the job details:

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Professor (Sociology): 1 Assistant Professor (Education): 1 Laboratory Assistant (Psychology): 1 Administrative Officer: 1

Last Date to apply: 15.07.2020

How to apply:

Applications along with self-attested copies of the required certificates, mark sheets, others related documents/testimonials and applicable fee should be submitted to The Manager, Vasanta College For Women, Rajghat Fort, Varanasi latest by 15.07.2020 by Registered Post/Speed Post/Courier only.

The interested candidates can click here to get more information about the vacancies and download the application form.

Besides, they also can click here to visit the official website.

The College may relax the qualification/experience/ maximum age limit at its discretion at any stage in case of candidates with exceptional merit. Any modifications/amendments/corrigendum in respect of the above advertisement shall be made available only on college website.