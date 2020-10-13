Applications Invited For AIIMS Recruitment 2020; Apply Soon

By KalingaTV Bureau

Applications have been invited for many posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh. These recruitments are being done on the posts of Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Mechanic and others.

Before applying, the candidates must read the notification through the official website (link given below).

Post Details:

Name of the posts:

Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Mechanic and other posts

Number of posts: 31 posts in total

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: October 17, 2020

Age Limits:

The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts is 18 years and maximum age is 30, 35 and 40 years according to the posts.

Educational Qualifications:

For further information related to the educational qualifications of the candidates to apply for these posts, see notification (link given below).

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online through AIIMS Rishikesh website www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in till October 17, 2020. Candidates should also preserve a print of the application form for further selection process.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.

Click here to apply online.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for official notification.

