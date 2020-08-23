If you are in search of jobs amid the ongoing corona crisis, then apply here is a good news for you. The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications from the eligible and interested candidates to fill up 350 vacancies available across the country.

The selected candidates will be appointed in New Delhi (North Zone), Bengaluru (South Zone), Mumbai (West Zone), Hyderabad (Head Quarter) and Kolkata (East Zone).

Here the details of the jobs:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: August 19, 2020

Last Date of Online Application: August 30, 2020

Document Verification: Date & Time will be hosted on ECIL website as and when decided.

Name and number of posts

Technical Officer on Contract

350 posts (UR – 160 Posts, EWS – 16 Posts, OBC – 90 Posts, SC – 58 Posts, ST – 26 Posts)

Salary: Rs. 23,000 monthly

Other Benefits: During deployment to the sites, selected candidates will be eligible for TA/DA and other benefits in addition to the above-consolidated pay as per Company Rules. Cashless Medical Benefits and Life Insurance Coverage while on election duty will also be admissible as per guidelines.

Essential Qualification: A First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.

Age Limit: 30 Years

Method of Selection: Eligible candidates will be issued provisional offer in order of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in B.E / B.Tech. Such candidates will be required to report for document verification and joining formality at various zones and HQ as per the options exercised. Only on successful completion of document verification, final offer will be issued.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates have to apply ON-LINE by visiting our website: “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’. The on-line application process will be operational from 19 August to 30 August 2020 (1400 hrs.).

The interested and eligible candidates can Click Here to go through the notification and get more information about the vacancies.

The interested and eligible candidates can Click Here to go the official website.