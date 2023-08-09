Application invited for Neelimarani Social Service Award 2023, here’s how to apply

Cuttack: Odisha’s noted writer and Editor of Kadambini, Dr. Itirani Samanta has sought applications for the Neelimarani Social Service Award 2023.

The Neelimarani Social Service Award is an award conferred by the Nilimarani Memorial Charitable Trust, set up by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS, every year on the social workers.

The award has been constituted in the loving memory of the exemplary contribution of late Nilimarani Samanta in the field of social work.

The women social workers who are toiling hard to bring a change in the society can apply for the Neelimarani Social Service Award 2023.

The eligible social activists will have to apply on or before August 15 both online and offline. The selected social workers will be given their travel expenses, cash award, certificate and award citation.

This year the Neelimarani Social Service Award function will be held at Kalarabanka Smart village on August 21, 2023.

Applications can be sent to the following address:

To:

Dr. Itirani Samanta