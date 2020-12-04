Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani in a press meet today, declared that the required changes in the voter list of the state can be applied for till December 15.

Corrections, new enrollment and deletion of names from voter list can be made online/offline through Form 8, 6 and 7 respectively.

The CEO later added that, applications will be scrutinized between December 15 to January 5. The new voter list will be published on Jan 15.

A candidate can also visit the booth-level office for necessary correction, addition and deletion of names from the voter list on December 5 and 6.