Assam Public Service Commission has given recruitment for 500 posts during 2020.

If you want to apply for a government job then you have a better chance as the Assam Public Service Commission has given recruitment for 500 posts, in which the government will give the candidates a monthly salary of Rs 1,10,000.

Assam government has withdrawn these applications for Engineer posts for which you can apply till 17 August 2020. Earlier, the last date of application was July 24, 2020 but it has been extended in view of the rising outbreak of Coronavirus. You must be between 21 and 38 years of age to for the jobs.

The age to apply for the jobs will be calculated on January 1, 2020.

APSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020

1) Junior Engineer (Civil):

Number of posts – 344

Salary – Rs 14,000-60,500 per month

Grade Pay – Rs 8,700 per month

2) Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Number of posts – 222

Salary – Rs 30,000-1,10,000 per month

Grade Pay – Rs 12,700 per month

3) Assistant Architect

Number of posts – 11

Salary – Rs 30,000-1,10,000 per month

Grade Pay – Rs 12,700 per month

Qualification for the posts of Assam Public Service Commission

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer should have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineer from a government recognized institute.

Candidates applying for Assistant Engineer (AE) must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university.

For Assistant Architect, candidates must have a Bachelor Degree in Architecture from a recognized university.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General category will have to pay Rs 250.

Candidates belonging to the SC / ST / OBC / MOBC categories will have to pay Rs 150.

Click Here for official notification.

Click Here to download the application form.