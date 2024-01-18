Apartment looters in Bhubaneswar caught by Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: In a major success for the Commissionerate police, two apartment looters in Bhubaneswar have been arrested on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, a special squad of Commissionerate Police has arrested two members of the ‘apartment looters gang’.

The police has further seized gold ornaments and cash from their possession. It is worth mentioning that the members of the gang had reportedly looted cash and other valuable items from 12 flats of five apartments under Chandaka, Infocity, Bharatpur and Mancheswar police limits.

