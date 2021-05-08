Apart From ID Card, Authorisation Letter From Office Is Mandatory To Travel During Lockdown In Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Those Who Violate Night Curfew Rules: Twin City Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate on Saturday clarified that apart from ID card, authorisation letter from the office is mandatory to travel during the lockdown period in the Twin City.

Speaking about the decision of the City Cop, Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Soumendra Priyadarsi said that the employees of certain offices were allowed to travel to and from their workplaces during the lockdown only by showing their identity cards; however, some employees are taking advantage of this and travelling to unnecessary places without any valid reason.

Therefore, the offices will have to issue an authorisation letter to their employees which they have to produce with their ID card while traveling, said Priyadarsi.

Besides, the office has to submit the list of employees who are authorised to travel to and from their respective offices to the DCPs of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

