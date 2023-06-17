Aparajita Sarangi is frightened as I am appointed observer of Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency: BJD’s Shreemayee Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Spokesperson and party observer for Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency Shreemayee Mishra addressing a Press meet referred to the press meet by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi today and said, “After CM and BJD President appointed me as Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency observer have you become frightened and has your sleep broken now? It seems Sarangi is feeling encouraged on doing a press meet in her party office after four years. You are a politician and not a bureaucrat anymore; get out of your bureaucratic mindset. Going and meeting patients at hospitals, asking about their health and taking care of them. Are these wrong?

She further said that when governance is taken to door steps of people, when projects are sanctioned in time frame, when works are getting completed in time frame, when common man is able to reach air his grievances, when college students are able to place their complaints and get instant solutions, when temples and other religious institutions are getting focused development like never before; Why are you scared when Government is doing of this pro people governance.

Mishra further said, “People know what drama you did to stop the Sri Mandir work. People will not forgive you for stalling and delaying Ekamra Lingaraj development and Sevayats and people will not forgive you for stalling the Lingaraj act. Remember the josh with which your went to stop Sri Mandir project and the Padayatra you took to stop Odisha’s “Aaradhya-Devata”’s temple development.

“People have voted you to work for people not to work against their interests. Have you been able to stop water logging caused by National Highways in Bhubaneswar. Your capital ring road is still in pen and paper,” the BJD leader said.

She further said that your model railways station or coastal highway, everything is non existent. To cover up your inefficiency and negligence don’t blame state government for being pro active and pro people. You just got power as MP and what all you did to stall Odisha development and worked against people of Odisha. People are watching and they can’t be fooled by your IAS knowledge.

“You were Secretary of the Education Department for years did you even think about children studying in good schools. Why you are scared when government is doing transformation of health, education and temples. People will not allow anyone to come in between them and the transformation they want in health education and the women want in terms of their empowerment,” added Mishra.