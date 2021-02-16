Koraput: With just a few days left for hearing in Supreme Court over the conduct of panchayat polls in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district in Odisha by the AP government, the Odisha government on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the district collector.

Hearing of the said case has been scheduled on February 19 in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the state government has directed Koraput District Collector to furnish all the relevant land documents of the border villages as there will be a virtual meeting with the Advocate on Record (AOR) tomorrow.

Earlier, the SC had asked AP government to file its response on the matter after Odisha moved the Apex Court alleging that the Jagan Reddy government was holding panchayat polls in three villages that fall within the ambit of Odisha.

The panchayat polls which began in Andhra Pradesh on February 9 will end on February 21.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh government, despite SC order, conducted the panchayat election in three villages — Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri — of Kotia panchayat on February 13.