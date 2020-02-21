Anup Sai Case: Search For Bolero Still On In Gujarat

Raigarh: The murder mystery of the mother and daughter double murder by Anup Sai shall be solved once the Bolero is tracked.

A special team of Chhattisgarh police has been sent to Gujarat to search for the Bolero.

Police has collected some strong evidence against Anup Sai.

Anup Sai has been taken on a 3 day remand by the police. They are interrogating him on a regular basis to bring out new facts of the case.

The driver of Anup Sai is also being questioned.

The police have planned to question them separately and then together.

The hearing of the Narco-test of Sai has been shifted to Saturday.