Anup Sai Case

Anup Sai Case: Search For Bolero Still On In Gujarat

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 86

Raigarh: The murder mystery of the mother and daughter double murder by Anup Sai shall be solved once the Bolero is tracked.

A special team of Chhattisgarh police has been sent to Gujarat to search for the Bolero.

Police has collected some strong evidence against Anup Sai.

Related News

Sampark Kranti Express suffers bogie detachment from engine…

KIIT Deemed University Hosts 1st Khelo India: A Mega Sports…

3 officials face action under ‘Mo Sarkar’ for graft in…

BSE To Take Strict Action Against Damage Of CCTVs In Matric…

Anup Sai has been taken on a 3 day remand by the police. They are interrogating him on a regular basis to bring out new facts of the case.

The driver of Anup Sai is also being questioned.

The police have planned to question them separately and then together.

The hearing of the Narco-test of Sai has been shifted to Saturday.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Sampark Kranti Express suffers bogie detachment from engine twice

State

KIIT Deemed University Hosts 1st Khelo India: A Mega Sports Event

State

3 officials face action under ‘Mo Sarkar’ for graft in Balasore

State

BSE To Take Strict Action Against Damage Of CCTVs In Matric Exam Centre

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.