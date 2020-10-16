Bhubaneswar: In the Anubhav and Varsha marital discord, the Supreme Court issued a stay order on the divorce petition filed by BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty in the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

While hearing the transfer petition filed by his wife and Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini, the apex court advised the counsels of both sides to initiate mutual discussion.

On September 19, Varsha had moved SC for transferring the case to family court in Cuttack.

It is noteworthy that, Odia film actor and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty has also filed a divorce petition against actress wife Barsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July this year.

A month later, Varsha filed a domestic violence petition against her husband in the SDJM court Cuttack.