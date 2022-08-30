Anubhav-Varsha marital discord

Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Orissa HC defers hearing till Sept 7

By Subadh Nayak 0 0

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court today deferred the hearing of the case of the family dispute of Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini and her actor-turned-politician husband Anubhav Mohanty. The court scheduled the hearing till September 7.

It is to be noted here that Varsha Priyadarshini had earlier this month moved the High Court challenging the order of the Cuttack Family Court on the further recording of the statement of Anubhav Mohanty.

Anubhav Mohanty had appeared before the Cuttack Family Court for recording of his statement over the petition he has filed seeking divorce from Varsha. The court had conducted hearing of the witnesses for two days. Varsha’s lawyer had grilled Anubhav during which he gifted the ‘Bhagavad Gita’ to his wife.

