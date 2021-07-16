Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Anubhav appears at Family Court, Varsha remains absent: Watch

Cuttack: In the matter of the marital discord between Odia film actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini, Anubhav said that Varsha should respect the Court process; otherwise he might lose trust from love.

I had married her after falling in love with her. Let she live happily, the Kendrapara MP and Odia film’s leading star said in the Court premises in Cuttack.

Anubhav Mohanty was present in the family Court today in Cuttack of Odisha while his wife and actress Varsha remained absent showing health reasons. Both of them had been summoned to appear today in the said Court.

After coming out of the family Court, in his reaction Anubhav said that let Varsha stay happily. She knows well when to avoid which matter. However, she should honour Court proceedings.

I had married her (Varsha) after falling in love and I till respect her, the actor added.

Today, it was for the third time that Anubhav remained present in the family Court in Cuttack in a week.

