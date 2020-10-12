Cuttack: In the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord matter, the SDJM Court in Cuttack served notice to actor cum BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty on Monday. His wife actress Varsha Priyadarshini had filed a case of domestic violence against him in this Court in Odisha.

The case has been adjourned to the second week of November, after about one month from today. Following the report filed by the District Security officer today, the notice was issued.

Barsha has filed a petition against Anubhav under The Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence Act 2008. The sections that have been applied are Secs. 12, 16, 18, 19, 20 and 22.

The marital discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to forefront after a local court in Cuttack listed Varsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband Anubhav Mohanty.

In her complaint actress Varsha has said that her husband is a drunkard and a diabetes patient. She has also alleged that Anubhav drinks alcohol along with his friends and tortures her physically and mentally.

After marriage Varsha did not get chance to work in Others’ films. She has demanded a sum of Rs.20,000 per month as house rent, alimony of Rs.50,000 per months and compensation of Rs.13 crore and Rs.2 crore for treatment.

On the other hand a divorce petition has been filed by Anubhav in Delhi’s Patiala House Court for which Varsha has filed a petition for transfer of the matter to Odisha.