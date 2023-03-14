Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Anubhav requests estranged wife Varsha for amicable separation

The marital discord of the star couple came to light after the Kendrapara MP filed for divorce at the Patiala House Court in Delhi in September 2020.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Anubhav-Varsha marital dispute

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor-turned-politician (Kendrapara MP) Anubhav Mohanty has requested his estranged wife, actress Varsha Priyadarshini to get separated amicably citing his father’s health condition.

Taking to his Twitter, Mohanty said, “Parents always want children’s happiness. We know who’s right & who’s wrong! My father is in ICU & very critical. I beg u with folded hands to please split amicably without delay. Plz let my parents breathe freely before time ends 4ever! Mahaprabhu’ll bless u.” (sic)

Take a look

Arrangements will be made for Matric dropouts to write supplementary…

Odisha intensifies surveillance for H3N2 virus

The marital discord of the star couple came to light after the Kendrapara MP filed for divorce at the Patiala House Court in Delhi in September 2020. Since then, they have been filing multiple FIRs and counter FIRs against each other.

Subadh Nayak 8594 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Drivers’ strike in Odisha: Know what will ply and what not

State

National Conference on Science & Technology for a Sustainable World at KIIT

State

Follow 5T Principles, Work for Streamlining Service Delivery to people: Odisha CM to…

State

925 people died in elephant attacks in Odisha in 10 years

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7