Anubhav requests estranged wife Varsha for amicable separation

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood actor-turned-politician (Kendrapara MP) Anubhav Mohanty has requested his estranged wife, actress Varsha Priyadarshini to get separated amicably citing his father’s health condition.

Parents always want children’s happiness. We know who’s right & who’s wrong! My father is in ICU & very critical. I beg u with folded hands to please split amicably without delay🙏🏻 Plz let my parents breathe freely before time ends 4ever!

Mahaprabhu’ll bless u🙏🏻@VarshaPriyadar3 — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) March 14, 2023

The marital discord of the star couple came to light after the Kendrapara MP filed for divorce at the Patiala House Court in Delhi in September 2020. Since then, they have been filing multiple FIRs and counter FIRs against each other.