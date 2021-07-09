Anubhav Mohanty, Varsha Priyadarshini appear in Cuttack Family Court

Cuttack: Kendrapara MP and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty and his wife actress Varsha Priyarshani appeared in a family court here on Friday.

The star couple appeared before the court as per the direction of the court during which a hearing on the plea filed by Anubhav seeking ex parte decree on his divorce petition for dissolution of his marriage with Varsha was conducted. However, the plea was rejected by the court.

Also Read: Marital discord: MP Anubhav Mohanty files complaint against wife Barsha, know why

Apart from appearing in the family court, both Anubhav and Varsha also appeared in the conciliation centre of the court, where they were counselled for about two hours. The counseling officers reportedly advised them to resolve their dispute mutually and avoid the divorce.

The court has fixed another date on July 14 to conduct a hearing on their issue.

Earlier yesterday, Anubhav lodged a written complaint at Purighat police station alleging that Varsha has been conspiring against him. However, Varsha refuted the allegations.