Anubhav Mohanty posts his letter to Chief Justice on his X handle

Cuttack: In the latest development in the Anubhav and Barsha marital discord matter, the actor-turned-MP posted his letter to Chief Justice on his X handle.

Questions have been raised asking whether it is appropriate for Anubhav Mohanty to post his letter to the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle?

“False allegations, malicious prosecutions, biased adjudications are reasons behind crores of suicides(murders) of innocents!”, wrote the actor on his X handle.

Here are few more answers on non-consummation by a professional liar in her cross examination which speak loud & clear against the historical judgement dt.22:09:2023!”, said Anubhav Mohanty on his X handle.

The actor-turned-politician further urged, “Request everyone to read each answer very carefully to understand how dirty one can be just by shrewdly & cunningly surrendering before few politicians only to let them achieve what they selfishly want & also to fulfil own political ambitions! Shameful but True!”

It is worth mentioning that, the Odia cine star couple Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini Monday appeared before the Cuttack Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court here for counselling over their ongoing marital disputes.

The court had asked the star couple to appear before it for counselling in the domestic violence case filed by Varsha Priyadarshini and the counseling was done by the SDJM itself.

It is to be noted here that Varsha had approached the SDJM court on August 7, 2020 alleging domestic violence against Anubhav, the Lok Sabha MP of Kendrapara Constituency.

