Bhubaneswar: BJD MP from Kendrapara, Anubhav Mohanty, has filed a 47- page long divorce petition in Delhi against wife Barsha Priyadarshini.

This is a further development to yesterday’s incident as the popular Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarshini has filed a complaint against her husband Anubhav before a lower court alleging domestic violence.

However, the BJD MP yesterday said that he had not received any legal notice. In his 47-page petition, Anubhav has revealed certain shocking facts.

A few points in his petition are as follows:

Barsha Priyadarshini had no physical contact with Anubhav ever. Barsha was scared about the pain that would occur if they had sexual intercourse. Barsha never allowed Anubhav to touch her and completely avoided all kinds of physical contact. Barsha had gone away to her parental home. She did not maintain any relationship with Anubhav’s family. She abused him mentally and verbally on a regular basis. They had stayed together for 18 months only. Barsha did not participate in any of the landmark events in Anubhav’s life. Barsha insulted Anubhav regularly in front of her family members.

It is noteworthy that, Anbhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini got married in 2014.

Barsha has also filed a case under ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ against Anubhab Mohanty before the SDJM court here. She also reportedly demanded alimony from her husband.

The court is scheduled to hear the case on September 7 that is tomorrow.