Anubhav Mohanty Donates Rs 1.5 Crores for Fight Against Coronavirus in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
28

Bhubanneswar: The Kendrapara MP, Anubhav Mohanty has donated 1.5 crores to fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in Odisha.

The actor turned MP has joined the list of legislators who have donated money to fight the dangerous coronavirus.

From the 1.5 crores donated by him, 75 lakh from the sum will be used for Kendrapara district.

30 lakh will be used for Cuttack district constituency. The information regarding the same has been conveyed by the MP himself.

