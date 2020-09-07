anubhav barsha news
Odia actress Barsha Priyadarshini, Photo: Twitter/ @VarshaPriyadar3

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone falsely, says Barsha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In a twitter post Odia actress and wife of actor turned politician, MP Anubhav Mohanty from Odisha, Barsha Priyadarshini has said that nobody has the right to accuse anyone falsely.

Taking to Twitter Barsha said, “Truth cannot be defeated, it shall be proven soon. Court will take its own action. With Lord Jagannath’s blessings and everyone’s blessings I am going to break silence, nobody has the right to accuse anyone falsely. Jay Jagannath.”

It is noteworthy that, Odia film actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife are facing legal fight these days after Barsha filed a case of domestic violence against Anubhav recently. Also, Anubhav has filed a divorce petition against Barsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July this year.

