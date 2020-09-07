Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone falsely, says Barsha

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone falsely, says Barsha

Cuttack: In a twitter post Odia actress and wife of actor turned politician, MP Anubhav Mohanty from Odisha, Barsha Priyadarshini has said that nobody has the right to accuse anyone falsely.

Taking to Twitter Barsha said, “Truth cannot be defeated, it shall be proven soon. Court will take its own action. With Lord Jagannath’s blessings and everyone’s blessings I am going to break silence, nobody has the right to accuse anyone falsely. Jay Jagannath.”

TRUTH CANNOT BE DEFEATED, IT SHALL BE PROVEN SOON🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 COURT WILL TAKE ITS OWN ACTION 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

WITH LORD JAGANNATH’S BLESSINGS & EVERYONE’S BLESSINGS I AM GOING TO BREAK THE SILENCE , NOBODY HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCUSE ANYONE FALSELY 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

LOVE YOU ALL 🙏JAY JAGANNATH 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iTecW8bm34 — VARSHA PRIYADARSHINI (@VarshaPriyadar3) September 7, 2020

It is noteworthy that, Odia film actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty and his actress wife are facing legal fight these days after Barsha filed a case of domestic violence against Anubhav recently. Also, Anubhav has filed a divorce petition against Barsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July this year.