Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia actress and wife of Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, Barsha Priyadarshini has moved the Supreme Court of India. Barsha has reportedly approached the top court requesting it to transfer the divorce petition filed by Anubhav.

Anubhav has filed a case at Patiala Court seeking divorce from his wife Barsha Priyadarshini. But Barsha has moved the Supreme Court requesting it to transfer the cases to a court in Cuttack.

It is worthwhile to mention here that all is not well among the two famous Ollywood Anubhav and Barsha due to which both of them have already levelled serious allegation against each other.

Barsha has filed domestic violence complaint against BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty. She has filed a case under ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’ against Anubhav before the SDJM court in Cuttack. She also reportedly demanded alimony from her husband. The court is scheduled to hear the case on September 7.

In her plea, Barsha has demanded house rent of Rs 20,000 per month, maintenance of Rs 50,000 per month, compensation of Rs 13 crore, loss of earning and medical expenses of Rs 2 crore from her husband.

The Parliamentarian, on the other hand, has filed a 47- page long divorce petition against wife Barsha Priyadarshini. In his petition Anubhav claimed that Barsha did not allow him to have any physical contact with him. Besides, she abused him mentally and verbally on a regular basis are some of the many allegations levelled by him.