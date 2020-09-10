Anubhav-Barsha row: 5-member women team at Anubhav’s house to save marriage

Cuttack: A 5-member women’s team visited house of actor Anubhav Mohanty at Choudhury Bazar area in Cuttack on Thursday in an attempt to save the marriage relationship between Barsha Priyadarshini and Anubhav Mohanty. The team was led by Odisha State President of the International Human Rights Council.

It is to be noted that Anubhav Mohanty, one of the leading actors of Odia films and Member of Parliament from Odisha’s Kendrapara and his wife Odia film actress Barsha Priyadarshini recently got entangled in a legal fight. The matter came to light after Barsha filed a case of domestic violence against her husband.

After the matter appeared in media and was widely discussed a letter from Anubhav to Barsha surfaced which narrated in detail about commencement of the two’s relationship and how it turned futile. As per the letter Barsha neglected Anubhav and despite his best efforts she was not ready for physical relation. Barsha also issued a befitting reply against the letter on social media.

And the latest development is that the five member women team visited Anubhav’s house. As per reports they talked to both, Anubhav and Barsha to resolve the issue.

Odisha State President of Intentional Human Rights Council intimated that the team wants to save the marriage so that Anubhav and Barsha can live together happily. Also, Barsha had not complained about any family member of Anubhav, she had only complained against Anubhav, she added also saying that the discussion was successful. Hence, it is time now to wait and watch what is next in the relationship between Odisha’s hit reel couple Anubhav-Barsha.